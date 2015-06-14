5 Youths Captured After Escape From Los Prietos Boys Camp

Five youths escaped from Los Prietos Boys Camp in the Santa Ynez Valley on Sunday afternoon, but their freedom was short-lived.

Within 90 minutes, authorities had all five back in custody after a search of the area near the probation facility at 3900 Paradise Road in Los Padres National Forest.

The minimum security camp houses boys between 13 and 18, and is run by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

A camp staff member reported that five juveniles left the property without permission at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff’s​ Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Noozhawk.

She said a search was quickly mobilized, and involved probation officers, sheriff’s deputies and a K-9 unit, and California Highway Patrol officers.

One of the boys was tracked down within 30 minutes and he surrendered to probation staff, Hoover said.

The K-9 unit and a county helicopter located the other four teens, who had scaled a hillside to try to evade authorities. Hoover said the four were taken into custody at 5:15 p.m. near the Aliso Trail at Sage Hill Campground, less than two miles from the boys camp.

The juveniles were taken to Juvenile Hall in Santa Maria.

“The Santa Barbara County Probation Department appreciates the efforts of the responding agencies who helped bring the boys safely and quickly into custody,” Hoover said.

No further details were released.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .