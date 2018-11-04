Sunday, November 4 , 2018, 7:44 pm | Fog/Mist 63º

 
 
 
 

5 Men Arrested After Fleeing During Traffic Stop Near Lompoc

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 4, 2018 | 5:54 p.m.

Several suspects who fled during a traffic stop near Lompoc were taken into custody Sunday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began at about 4 p.m. when a CHP officer attempted to pull over a vehicle that was speeding and had no front license plate on the 1400 block of Burton Mesa Boulevard, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

After the vehicle came to a stop, four of the five occupants fled on foot and ran into the nearby chaparral, Hoover said.

The person who remained at the scene was immediately taken into custody, and CHP officers and sheriff’s deputies established a perimeter and began searching for the others.

A second suspect was arrested after he was found hiding near the Queen of Angels Church at 3495 Rucker Road, Hoover said.

Deputies were assisted by a Santa Barbara County helicopter using night-vision equipment and K-9 unit, and subsequently took the other three men into custody.

During the search, residents on the 1400 block of Burton Mesa Boulevard were asked to shelter in place because it was believed at least one of the subjects could be armed with a semi-automatic handgun, Hoover said.

She added that no weapon was recovered, “but that doesn’t mean they didn’t have one.”

After nearly 90 minutes, the suspected were all in custody, Hoover said, but their names and charges were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

