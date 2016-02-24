5 New Physicians Join Sansum Clinic Medical Staff

Sansum Clinic has announced the addition of five new providers to the medical staff.

“Sansum Clinic has a long history of recruiting the best and the brightest providers from across the nation and we are pleased to welcome these highly accomplished providers to the clinic,” said Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic.

» Dr. Benton Ashlock, MS, Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine

Sansum Clinic, 301 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara

Ashlock, board-certified in pulmonary medicine, critical care medicine and internal medicine, received his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at Scripps Clinic Green Hospital in La Jolla and his fellowship training in pulmonary and critical care medicine at UC San Diego.

» Dr. Oleysa Brissey, Internal Medicine

Lompoc Urgent Care & Multispecialty Clinic, 1225 N. H St. in Lompoc

Brissey, board-certified in internal medicine, received her medical degree from the Russian State Medical University and completed her internal medicine residency at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, N.Y.

» Dr. Gregory Cogert, FACC, FHRS, Cardiology

Pueblo Multispecialty Clinic, 317 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara

Cogert, board-certified in cardiovascular disease, received his medical degree from UC Irvine School of Medicine and completed his residency at UCLA Medical Center. He completed a fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and a fellowship in clinical cardiac electrophysiology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

» Dr. Sawyer Haig, DO, Internal Medicine

Pueblo Multispecialty Clinic, 317 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara

Haig, board-certified in internal medicine, received his medical degree in Osteopathic Medicine from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his internal medicine residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

» Dr. Lawrence Li, MD, MPH, Family Medicine

Lompoc Urgent Care & Multispecialty Clinic, 1225 N. H St. in Lompoc

Li, board-certified in family medicine, received his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons in New York and completed his family medicine residency at Duke-Watts Family Medicine Program in Durham, N.C. Li completed a mental health in primary care fellowship at the University of Washington, where he also received his Master of Public Health.

Since its founding in 1921, Sansum Clinic has been improving the overall health of its patients by providing the latest innovations in equipment, technology, procedures and treatments.

Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit health-care organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area.

With more than 180 affiliated physicians, Sansum Clinic provides the full spectrum of health-care services, from primary care to more than 30 specialties.

Sansum Clinic serves more than 150,000 patients (600,000 visits) annually at its 23 patient care facilities on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

Click here for more information about Sansum Clinic.

— Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor at Sansum Clinic.