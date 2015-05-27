5 Officers Treated After Exposure to Suspect’s Blood

Five Santa Barbara police officers were being treated for possible blood exposure on Wednesday after subduing a violent man they believed had injured himself while high on psychedelic mushrooms.

The incident began at about 12:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Chino Street on the city's Westside, according to police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Police received several calls regarding a man, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, creating a disturbance, including one from a woman who said the subject was out of control on her front lawn, Harwood said.

The man slammed his hand through a window at a residence, suffering a deep laceration in the process, Harwood said, and was reported to be sitting in the middle of the street.

By the time officers arrived, the man — identified as Robert Alex Kamphaus, 22 — was gone, but he was located a short time later near Chino and Pedregosa Street, Harwood said.

Kamphaus, who was covered with blood from his injury, "was not very compliant, and tried to fight with officers," Harwood said.

It took five officers and use of a taser to subdue Kamphaus, who lives nearby in the 1900 block of Chino Street, Harwood said.

Kamphaus was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of his injuries, then was transferred to the Santa Barbara County Jail.

He was booked on suspicion of resisting an officer with violence, a felony, as well as public intoxication and possession of psilocybin mushrooms, which were found in a search of Kamphaus's residence, Harwood said.

Bail was set at $50,000.

The officers who were exposed to Kamphaus's blood were taken to a medical clinic for evaluation and possible treatment.

