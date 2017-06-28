5 People Displaced After Mobile Home Fire in Cuyama Valley

Responding Santa Barbara County firefighters had to contend with downed power lines and nearby propane tank

Five people were displaced after a mobile home fire in the Cuyama Valley Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at Grimmway Farms, which is on the 1800 block of Highway 166, around 1:20 p.m., County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

Firefighters saw a large plume of smoke from the distance and found a mobile home in flames, with multiple wires down from a fallen tree and a large 500-gallon propane tank within 20 feet of the burning structure, Eliason said.

The crew from Station 41, in the remote northeast corner of the county, worked to extinguish the fire and shoot water at the tank, to prevent an explosion, he said.

Firefighters also had to keep the water runoff from getting to the downed, energized power lines, Eliason noted.

One person suffered a minor burn injury to their hand.

The American Red Cross is helping the home's residents, two adults and three children, who were displaced because of the fire damage to the home, Eliason said.

An investigator responded to the scene and no further details were available.

