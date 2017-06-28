Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:49 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

5 People Displaced After Mobile Home Fire in Cuyama Valley

Responding Santa Barbara County firefighters had to contend with downed power lines and nearby propane tank

A mobile home caught fire in Cuyama Wednesday afternoon and the American Red Cross is helping the five displaced residents, including three children. Click to view larger
A mobile home caught fire in Cuyama Wednesday afternoon and the American Red Cross is helping the five displaced residents, including three children.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | June 28, 2017 | 5:27 p.m.

Five people were displaced after a mobile home fire in the Cuyama Valley Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at Grimmway Farms, which is on the 1800 block of Highway 166, around 1:20 p.m., County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said. 

Firefighters saw a large plume of smoke from the distance and found a mobile home in flames, with multiple wires down from a fallen tree and a large 500-gallon propane tank within 20 feet of the burning structure, Eliason said. 

The crew from Station 41, in the remote northeast corner of the county, worked to extinguish the fire and shoot water at the tank, to prevent an explosion, he said. 

Firefighters also had to keep the water runoff from getting to the downed, energized power lines, Eliason noted. 

One person suffered a minor burn injury to their hand. 

The American Red Cross is helping the home's residents, two adults and three children, who were displaced because of the fire damage to the home, Eliason said. 

An investigator responded to the scene and no further details were available. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 