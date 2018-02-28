Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:50 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

5 People Have Pulled Papers to Run for Westside Seat on Santa Barbara City Council

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 28, 2018

Santa Barbara’s District 3 City Council special election has five possible candidates so far.

Oscar Gutierrez, Whitney O’Malley, Kenneth Rivas, Laura Smith and Michael Vidal have all pulled papers to run for the seat, vacated by Cathy Murillo when she was elected mayor.

The council voted to hold a special election rather than fill the seat via appointment so that Westside residents could directly elect their representative.

Santa Barbara moved to district elections in 2015.

Candidates who have pulled papers must gather 50 signatures from residents of the Westside District, or 100 signatures from residents citywide.

The nomination period opened Feb. 12 and closed March 9. The election is June 5.

Santa Barbara has never had a June election for a council seat. Typically the council holds its elections in odd-numbered years.

The council, however, was pressured by Frank Ochoa, an attorney and retired Superior Court judge. He represents Jacqueline Inda and Sebastian Aldana, plaintiffs in the district elections legal settlement that forced the city to move from at-large to district elections in 2015.

It would have cost the city nothing to appoint a new representative and instantly have seven members, but the special election process will total about $30,000, and the council must live with six members until June. 

