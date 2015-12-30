5 People Injured in Crash West of Santa Maria

Advice

Five people were injured — three seriously — in a vehicle accident Wednesday west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash at Betteravia and Brown roads occurred shortly after 10 a.m., said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

One person suffered major injuries and was flown by a Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

Two people had moderate injuries and were taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, he said, whil two other sustained minor injuries, and also were taken to Marian.

Betteravia Road was shut down for a time to allow the helicopter to land, and while emergency personnel tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.