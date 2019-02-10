5 Rincon Vista Rd, Santa Barbara 93103

Welcome to 5 Rincon Vista! This beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom Upper Riviera home boasts gorgeous ocean, city and island views from nearly every room, and a functional floor plan with just over 2,750± sq. ft. Features include an entry level master bedroom as well as an upstairs master connecting to a huge bonus room with french doors which open to unobstructed views of the Pacific. This home is uniquely located on a cul-de-sac and is set on nearly a 1/2 acre lot with new drought-tolerant landscaping and drainage systems. Spacious and elegant with views that will never get old.
Aaron L Gilles, Village Properties Realitors
805-895-1877
[email protected]
BRE License #01509445
