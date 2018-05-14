5 SBCC Women Swim and Dive Athletes Named All-American; 15 make All-WSC squad

Five SBCC swimmers have received All-American recognition and 15 made the All-WSC Swimming & Diving team. Kelee Shimizu and Sarah Parson were All-Americans in three individual events and five relays.
The Vaqueros went 37-2 in the regular season and captured their fourth straight WSC title with a 25-0 mark. They've won 88 straight WSC meets and finished 7th in the State meet.
SBCC All-Americans
Kelee Shimizu: 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle
Sarah Parson: 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breastroke, 200 Free
Kendra Carr: 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay, 50 Free, 100 Free
Meagan Mckillican: 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Backstroke, 400 IM
Lily Riley: 800 Free Relay
All-WSC Selection Criteria
1st Team –- Top 3 finishers/Individual events, each member of the championship relay team.
2nd Team –- 4th–8th finishers/Individual events, each member of 2nd-place relay team.
Honorable Mention – 9th–16th finishers in Individual events, each member of 3rd-place relay team.
Kelee Shimizu
1st Team 200 Free Relay
1st Team 500 Free
1st Team 200 Free
1st Team 1650 Free
1st Team 400 Free Relay
1st Team 800 Free Relay
Honorable Mention 200 Medley Relay
Sarah Parson
1st Team 200 Free Relay
1st Team 100 Breast
1st Team 100 Free
1st Team 200 Breast
1st Team 400 Free Relay
Honorable Mention 200 Medley Relay
Meagan Mckillican
1st Team 200 Free Relay
1st Team 400 IM
1st Team 200 Back
1st Team 400 Free Relay
1st Team 800 Free Relay
2nd Team 100 Back
Kendra Carr
1st Team 200 Free Relay
1st Team 400 Free Relay
1st Team 100 Free
1st Team 50 Free
Honorable Mention 200 Medley Relay
Alyssa Russell-Sadoff
2nd Team 1650 Free
Honorable Mention 500 Free
Honorable Mention 200 Free
Daniela Garza
1st Team 800 Free Relay
2nd Team 200 IM
2nd Team 100 Breast
2nd Team 200 Breast
Emma Fraser
2nd Team 100 Back
2nd Team 200 Back
Honorable Mention 200 Medley Relay
Honorable Mention 50 Free
Anna Watkins
1st Team 3 Meter Dive
2nd Team 1 Meter DIVE
Honorable Mention 200 IM
Erika Muehring
1st Team 1 Meter Dive
2nd Team 3 Meter Dive
Nicole Poulos
2nd Team 1 Meter Dive
Honorable Mention 100 Breast
Honorable Mention 200 Breast
Bailey Gonzalez
2nd Team 1Meter Dive
Honorable Mention 100 Free
Honorable Mention 50 Free
Lily Riley
1st Team 800 Free Relay
2nd Team 200 Fly
Honorable Mention 100 Fly
Kemi Dijkstra
Honorable Mention 200 Free
Honorable Mention 100 Back
Honorable Mention 200 Back
Natalie Muehring
2nd Team 100 Breast
Honorable Mention 200 Breast
Melisa Walk
2nd Team 200 Breast
Honorable Mention 100 Breast