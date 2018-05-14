5 SBCC Women Swim and Dive Athletes Named All-American; 15 make All-WSC squad

Swimming

Five SBCC swimmers have received All-American recognition and 15 made the All-WSC Swimming & Diving team. Kelee Shimizu and Sarah Parson were All-Americans in three individual events and five relays. The Vaqueros went 37-2 in the regular season and captured their fourth straight WSC title with a 25-0 mark. They've won 88 straight WSC meets and finished 7th in the State meet. SBCC All-Americans Kelee Shimizu: 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle Sarah Parson: 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breastroke, 200 Free Kendra Carr: 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay, 50 Free, 100 Free Meagan Mckillican: 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Backstroke, 400 IM Lily Riley: 800 Free Relay --------------------------------------------------------------

