Swimming

5 SBCC Women Swim and Dive Athletes Named All-American; 15 make All-WSC squad

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | May 14, 2018 | 9:04 p.m.

Five SBCC swimmers have received All-American recognition and 15 made the All-WSC Swimming & Diving team. Kelee Shimizu and Sarah Parson were All-Americans in three individual events and five relays.

The Vaqueros went 37-2 in the regular season and captured their fourth straight WSC title with a 25-0 mark. They've won 88 straight WSC meets and finished 7th in the State meet.

SBCC All-Americans

Kelee Shimizu: 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay,  200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle

Sarah Parson: 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breastroke, 200 Free

Kendra Carr: 200 Free Relay,  400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay, 50 Free, 100 Free

Meagan Mckillican: 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Backstroke, 400 IM

Lily Riley: 800 Free Relay

--------------------------------------------------------------

All-WSC Selection Criteria

1st Team –- Top 3 finishers/Individual events, each member of the championship relay team.

2nd Team –- 4th–8th finishers/Individual events, each member of 2nd-place relay team.

Honorable Mention – 9th–16th finishers in Individual events, each member of 3rd-place relay team.

Kelee Shimizu
1st Team 200 Free Relay
1st Team 500 Free
1st Team 200 Free
1st Team 1650 Free
1st Team 400 Free Relay
1st Team 800 Free Relay
Honorable Mention 200 Medley Relay 

Sarah Parson
1st Team 200 Free Relay
1st Team 100 Breast
1st Team 100 Free
1st Team 200 Breast
1st Team 400 Free Relay
Honorable Mention 200 Medley Relay

Meagan Mckillican
1st Team 200 Free Relay
1st Team 400 IM
1st Team 200 Back
1st Team 400 Free Relay
1st Team 800 Free Relay
2nd Team 100 Back

Kendra Carr
1st Team 200 Free Relay
1st Team 400 Free Relay
1st Team 100 Free
1st Team 50 Free
Honorable Mention 200 Medley Relay

Alyssa Russell-Sadoff
2nd Team 1650 Free
Honorable Mention 500 Free
Honorable Mention 200 Free

Daniela Garza
1st Team 800 Free Relay
2nd Team 200 IM
2nd Team 100 Breast
2nd Team 200 Breast

Emma Fraser
2nd Team 100 Back
2nd Team 200 Back
Honorable Mention 200 Medley Relay
Honorable Mention 50 Free

Anna Watkins
1st Team 3 Meter Dive
2nd Team 1 Meter DIVE
Honorable Mention 200 IM

Erika Muehring
1st Team 1 Meter Dive
2nd Team 3 Meter Dive 

Nicole Poulos
2nd Team 1 Meter Dive
Honorable Mention 100 Breast
Honorable Mention 200 Breast

Bailey Gonzalez
2nd Team 1Meter Dive
Honorable Mention 100 Free
Honorable Mention 50 Free

Lily Riley
1st Team 800 Free Relay
2nd Team 200 Fly
Honorable Mention 100 Fly

Kemi Dijkstra
Honorable Mention 200 Free
Honorable Mention 100 Back
Honorable Mention 200 Back 

Natalie Muehring
2nd Team 100 Breast
Honorable Mention 200 Breast 

Melisa Walk
2nd Team 200 Breast
Honorable Mention 100 Breast

