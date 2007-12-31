Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 2:47 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

5 Score in Double Figures in Westmont Victory

Warriors take fight to Concordia right from the start, cruise to 80-72 triumph and third win in four days.

By Ron Smith | December 31, 2007 | 6:56 p.m.

Senior guard Josh Ware and sophomore guard Matt LeDuc each scored 17 points to lead Westmont’s men’s basketball team (7-4) to an 80-72 win over Concordia of Nebraska (7-7) on Monday. The Warriors never relinquished the lead after junior Nasa Sete scored 30 seconds into the game.

Sete added two free throws and Ware and freshman forward Dan Rasp each scored on two jumpers as Westmont jumped out to a 12-2 lead just over five and a half minutes into the game at Murchison Gymnasium.

"It’s hard to play three games in four days," said head coach John Moore, referring to the weekend’s Tom Byron Classic, "but I like the way we started the game. I thought we played with a lot more energy than I thought we might have, considering the circumstances.

"We shot 58 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range while holding them to 42 percent and 34 percent, respectively. We out-rebounded Concordia, 35-28, had 24 assists and five guys in double-figures. All but five baskets came via the assist."

Concordia never got closer than six points while Westmont led by as much as 17 with 3:15 seconds left in the game.

"The game ball goes to Josh Ware," Moore said. "After playing 35 minutes Saturday night with so much energy, he comes out tonight and plays 33 minutes with a 6-3 assist-to-turnover ratio, playing against a very tough guy to guard."

Ware made eight of 10 shots from the floor and added three rebounds and two steals.

"I think today’s was the best game Matt LeDuc has ever played," Moore said. "Colin Hofer went down four minutes into the game and Matt played 25 minutes. He made his free throws and was five for seven from the field. He defended well and his assists-to-turnover ratio was really good (4-2). He was playing like he was a junior or senior."

Hofer, a junior guard, suffered a blow to the mouth and was forced to leave the game.

Rasp recorded 15 points for the Warriors to go with eight rebounds and five assists. Sete notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Ryan Aijian also scored in double figures, shooting a perfect four for four from the floor, including two from beyond the arc.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 