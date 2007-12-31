5 Score in Double Figures in Westmont Victory

Warriors take fight to Concordia right from the start, cruise to 80-72 triumph and third win in four days.

Senior guard Josh Ware and sophomore guard Matt LeDuc each scored 17 points to lead Westmont’s men’s basketball team (7-4) to an 80-72 win over Concordia of Nebraska (7-7) on Monday. The Warriors never relinquished the lead after junior Nasa Sete scored 30 seconds into the game.

Sete added two free throws and Ware and freshman forward Dan Rasp each scored on two jumpers as Westmont jumped out to a 12-2 lead just over five and a half minutes into the game at Murchison Gymnasium.

"It’s hard to play three games in four days," said head coach John Moore, referring to the weekend’s Tom Byron Classic, "but I like the way we started the game. I thought we played with a lot more energy than I thought we might have, considering the circumstances.

"We shot 58 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range while holding them to 42 percent and 34 percent, respectively. We out-rebounded Concordia, 35-28, had 24 assists and five guys in double-figures. All but five baskets came via the assist."

Concordia never got closer than six points while Westmont led by as much as 17 with 3:15 seconds left in the game.

"The game ball goes to Josh Ware," Moore said. "After playing 35 minutes Saturday night with so much energy, he comes out tonight and plays 33 minutes with a 6-3 assist-to-turnover ratio, playing against a very tough guy to guard."

Ware made eight of 10 shots from the floor and added three rebounds and two steals.

"I think today’s was the best game Matt LeDuc has ever played," Moore said. "Colin Hofer went down four minutes into the game and Matt played 25 minutes. He made his free throws and was five for seven from the field. He defended well and his assists-to-turnover ratio was really good (4-2). He was playing like he was a junior or senior."

Hofer, a junior guard, suffered a blow to the mouth and was forced to leave the game.

Rasp recorded 15 points for the Warriors to go with eight rebounds and five assists. Sete notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Ryan Aijian also scored in double figures, shooting a perfect four for four from the floor, including two from beyond the arc.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.