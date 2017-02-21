5 Undocumented Immigrants in Santa Barbara County Taken Into Custody by ICE

Five undocumented immigrants with criminal histories in northern Santa Barbara County were among 161 people taken into custody during a five-day operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE officials said the six-county enforcement operation targeted at-large criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants, and immigration fugitives.

The effort comes as Central Coast Alliance United For A Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) works to educate undocumented immigrants about their rights regardless of their status.

However, the newest enforcement action comes amid uncertainty stemming from the new presidential administration and reports of revised policies officials say will allow ICE agents to target the wider undocumented immigrant population.

Memos from Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly on Tuesday also call for hiring thousands more ICE agents, as sources claimed the plan does not call for “mass deportations.”

The Santa Barbara County people included four in Santa Maria plus one in Los Alamos.

In Santa Maria those taken into custody were:

» A previously deported male Mexican national who has prior conviction for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse;

» A previously deported male Mexican national with a prior DUI conviction;

» A previously deported Mexican national with a past domestic violence conviction that resulted in a two-year prison term; and

» A previously deported Mexican national with a prior conviction for domestic battery in the presence of a child.

Most of those picked up had committed domestic violence offenses with drugs, assaults, driving under the influence and sex crimes among the top criminal convictions, ICE officials said in a summary of the action.

The majority of those taken into custody came from Mexico, but the remainder came from 12 other nations.

But ICE officials emphasized the effort is nothing unusual.

“ICE deportation officers conduct targeted enforcement actions every day here in the Los Angeles area and around the country as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to uphold public safety and border security,” ICE spokeswoman Virginia Kice said. “To that end, ICE’s routine immigration enforcement actions are ongoing.”

“In all instances, however, our arrests are targeted – we don’t engage in indiscriminate sweeps or raids; nor do we operate checkpoints,” Kice added.

False rumors of sweeps or checkpoints swirled through some immigrant communities in Southern California.

Similar large enforcement operations occurred in July 2016, August 2015 and June 2014, Kice said.

Hazel Davalos, community organizing director for CAUSE, said she has heard a lot of talk in the immigrant community about alleged actions with efforts to inform undocumented immigrants about their rights.

Reports, whether valid or not, prompt panic, she added.

“It’s a challenge,” Davalos said. “”We’re trying to learn how to respond with power and not panic.

The organization hands out wallet cards to inform people — whether they’re in the country legally or not — about their rights.

A text alert system is about to launched to help advise people of the activity and remind them of their rights, she said.

Pushing immigrants into the shadow makes them fearful of interacting with government agencies such as police officers investigating crimes, she added.

"I think we really should try to remember, if immigrants are afraid to call the police, we’re all less safe if immigrants don’t report crimes,” she said.

