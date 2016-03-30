5 WAYFIT to Launch With Workout Event Benefiting CALM

Fitness

5 WAYFIT invites the public to help celebrate its launch by working out for a great cause, CALM, at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2016, at Whole Foods.

Taking place in the middle of Child Abuse Prevention month, the donation-based workout event — co-sponsored by SWEAT Outdoors, Lululemon Athletica and Whole Foods — will support CALM’s mission of preventing, assessing and treating child abuse in Santa Barbara County.

A brand new fitness concept to Santa Barbara, 5 WAYFIT guarantees a kick-butt community workout. DJ Mike Edwards will blast the tunes while participants sweat and trainers monitor every move.

Following the workout, Whole Foods will provide beverages and plenty of healthy snacks. Nutrition expert Melissa Costello, author of Karma Chow, will make an appearance at the event.

5 WAYFIT will also have a raffle for some amazing prizes. Each $10 donation yields one entering into the drawing.

5 WAYFIT and SWEAT Outdoors have focused their efforts on positively impacting the community with every event. Past SWEAT Outdoors events have benefited Gracie Fisher, American Heart Association’s Healthy Futures, CADA and Developing World Connections.

Founded in 2015 by Kayla Johnson, 5 WAYFIT was designed to cater to a growing population of people desiring to mix up their workouts. It currently includes SWEAT Outdoors, Yoga with YASA, Cycle 5, Cardio Kickboxing and Boxing with Bags.

To register for the 5 WAYFIT launch party, visit www.eventbrite.com. To learn more about 5 WAYFIT, visit www.5WAYFIT.com or Facebook.

— Kayla Johnson is the founder of 5 WAYFIT.