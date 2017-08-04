5-Year-Old Child Hospitalized After Being Struck by Patrol Car in Carpinteria

A young girl was taken to the hospital Friday evening after being struck by a sheriff’s patrol car in the city of Carpinteria.

At about 5:50 p.m., a marked Santa Barbara County patrol vehicle was eastbound on Birch Street when the 5-year-old child darted into the street from between two parked cars, said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for Sheriff's Department, which provides police services in Carpinteria.

“The patrol car was traveling at approximately 10 mph when the collision occurred,” Hoover said. “Following the incident, the patrol car immediately came to a stop, and the child was taken to the nearest curbside area where deputies provided first aid to her injuries.”

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and American Medical Response personnel were dispatched to the scene.

The child, whose name was not released, was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on her condition were not available Friday night, but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Hoover said.

The collision was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.