A long row of tables set the stage for the fifth annual Goleta Dam Dinner at Lake Los Carneros. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

It’s safe to say that nearly everyone who attended Saturday’s annual Goleta Dam Dinner had a, well, darn good time.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures greeted the crowd that turned out for the fifth annual gathering on the dam at Lake Los Carneros, one of the City of Goleta’s most scenic spots.

A long row of tables was set up to accommodate the many families and friends who joined together to share a meal while enjoying music and the scenic surroundings.

Many brought their own food and drinks, while others patronized the food and beverage vendors who participated.

“It’s just a good chance to meet up with some of the neighbors you never see, and meet up with those you only see once or twice a year,” said Chris Fletcher, who was attending with his family for the third year.

The free event was sponsored and organized by representatives of the Goleta Chamber of Commerce, the Goleta Valley Historical Society, the city and local businesses.

“It’s just like a feel-good thing, just to enjoy what we think is one of the most beautiful views in the Goleta Valley,” said Dacia Harwood of the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

Lake Los Carneros is a 25-acre man-made impoundment adjacent to the historic Rancho La Patera and Stow House at 304 N. Los Carneros Road. The lake, which supports a variety of wildlife, is accessible through a number of walking trails and paths from Los Carneros Road, Covington Way, North La Patera Lane and Calle Real.

It also offers stunning views of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Part of the original Rancho La Patera, the dam was constructed in the 1930s to provide water for the ranch.

