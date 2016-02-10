Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:12 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

5th Annual Fighting Back Mentof Program Gratitude Luncheon to Honor District Attorney Joyce Dudley

By Catherine Remak for CADA | February 10, 2016 | 12:55 p.m.

The 5th Annual Gratitude Luncheon, to be held Feb. 11, 2016, in the La ​Pacifica Ballroom of the Four Seasons Biltmore, is the primary fundraising source for the Fighting Back Mentor Program.

The Mentor Program is a school-based prevention program of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse encouraging the positive development and education of thousands of at-risk students.

The program's mission is to match every at-risk youth in Santa Barbara County with a positive adult mentor who can provide the academic, social and emotional support they need to become healthy, successful and resilient to negative influences. 

This year’s Gratitude Luncheon is led by Founder and Honorary Chair Anne Smith Towbes along with Co-Chairs Marybeth Carty and Undersheriff Barney Melekian.

The event will feature key-note speaker Jamie DeVries, a San Marcos High School teacher and leader of Kids Helping Kids class. 

Fighting back will celebrate John and Joyce Dudley, CADA’s only married couple mentors. The Dudleys will be awarded with Penny Jenkins Mentor of the Year Award.

The Fighting Back Mentor Program started in 1994 and currently serves over 30 schools in the Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara School Districts with close to 90 mentoring relationships.  

Proceeds from the Gratitude Luncheon will provide funding to further the successes of this critical program in our community.

To reserve your tickets for the Gratitude Luncheon online, visit the event website at www.mentor-center.org/gratitude-luncheon.

Tickets can also be reserved by contacting Maria Long at 805.963.1433 or [email protected].

— Catherine Remak is the director of corporate development and communications for CADA.

