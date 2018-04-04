Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:28 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

5th Annual Montecito Motor Classic Car Show

By Sgt. Riley L. Harwood | September 16, 2016 | 10:00 a.m.

The Sept. 25 Montecito Motor Classic car show will benefit two local nonprofit organizations affiliated with the Santa Barbara Police Department: the Santa Barbara Police Activities League (PAL) and the Santa Barbara Police Foundation.

The Montecito Motor Classic —to be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Coast Village Road in Montecito — will feature more than 150 rare and distinguished classic cars.

The show is open to the public with parking available on Coast Village Circle.

Additional information, including details about registration and sponsorship, can be found at www.montecitomotorclassic.com or www.sbpal.org.

The Santa Barbara PAL provides safe and educational after-school programs for middle school and high school-age students at the 1235 Teen Center. Programs include specialty classes, tutoring and leadership programs.

PAL also offers summer-camp resources for low-income families, collaborating with 12 nonprofits in a “campership alliance” to provide summer-camp scholarships.

The Santa Barbara Police Foundation supports the Santa Barbara Police Department by raising community awareness and providing funds for two primary purposes:

The purchase of necessary equipment not provided for in the department budget; and financial assistance for officers injured or killed in the line of duty and department personnel and family members who suffer catastrophic illness.

Sgt. Riley L. Harwood is community and media relations/public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 