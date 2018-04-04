5th Annual Montecito Motor Classic Car Show

The Sept. 25 Montecito Motor Classic car show will benefit two local nonprofit organizations affiliated with the Santa Barbara Police Department: the Santa Barbara Police Activities League (PAL) and the Santa Barbara Police Foundation.

The Montecito Motor Classic —to be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Coast Village Road in Montecito — will feature more than 150 rare and distinguished classic cars.

The show is open to the public with parking available on Coast Village Circle.

Additional information, including details about registration and sponsorship, can be found at www.montecitomotorclassic.com or www.sbpal.org.

The Santa Barbara PAL provides safe and educational after-school programs for middle school and high school-age students at the 1235 Teen Center. Programs include specialty classes, tutoring and leadership programs.

PAL also offers summer-camp resources for low-income families, collaborating with 12 nonprofits in a “campership alliance” to provide summer-camp scholarships.

The Santa Barbara Police Foundation supports the Santa Barbara Police Department by raising community awareness and providing funds for two primary purposes:

The purchase of necessary equipment not provided for in the department budget; and financial assistance for officers injured or killed in the line of duty and department personnel and family members who suffer catastrophic illness.

Sgt. Riley L. Harwood is community and media relations/public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.