60 mph Gusts Expected in Montecito as Wind Advisory Issued for South Coast

Santa Barbara County’s South Coast was under a wind advisory Friday night as strong, gusty winds were blowing through the area.

The advisory is in effect until late morning Saturday, and the National Weather Service said winds of 25 to 35 mph — and gusts between 45 and 55 mph — were likely throughout the night.

Isolated gusts of 60 mph or more are possible in the Montecito foothills, the weather service said.

The strongest winds were blowing below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Motorists were advised to use caution and to expect sudden crosswinds on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

Meanwhile, the weather service said daytime temperatures were expected in the 70s to mid-80s on Saturday with highs in the mid-60s and 70s along the coast.​

Sunday was likely to be cooler, however, with daytime highs in the upper 60s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

