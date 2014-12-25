Another Night of 60 mph Wind Gusts in Forecast for Montecito, South Coast

The National Weather Service issued another wind advisory for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Thursday night, cautioning that the Montecito foothills could experience at least one more night of 60 mph gusts.

The weather service said the wind advisory would continue until at least 8 a.m. Friday. An even stronger wind storm is expected Saturday morning.

Cold, northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph are likely overnight on the South Coast, with local gusts to 60 mph possible in the foothills above Montecito.

Motorists were advised to use caution and to expect sudden, powerful crosswinds on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

The weather service said wind-protected areas of the Cuyama Valley are at risk of a hard freeze Thursday night, with a freeze warning in effect for the Santa Ynez Valley.

Northwest to north winds of 15 to 20 knots are forecast for the Santa Barbara Channel, with local gusts to 25 knots, or about 29 mph. High surf and rip currents are expected along west- and northwest-facing beaches.

Clear skies and cool temperatures are in the South Coast’s weekend forecast, with daytime highs in the mid-60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and overnight lows in the mid-30s.

