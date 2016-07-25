Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:01 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

60 Residents Evacuated from Lompoc Senior Living Facility During Laundry Room Fire

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | July 25, 2016 | 11:22 a.m.

A Sunday night laundry room fire at a Lompoc senior assisted living facility caused brief evacuations of 60 residents while responding agencies quickly extinguished the blaze, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. 

Fire crews from Lompoc, Santa Barbara County and the Vandenberg Air Force Base responded to Meridian Senior Living at 1420 West North Ave. around 7:45 p.m. and found a fire in the facility's laundry room, officials said. 

Residents were already being evacuated and facility staff got some help from county firefighters and Lompoc police officers, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. 

No injuries were reported and the fire was stopped from spreading by the room's automatic fire sprinkler system. 

Residents and staff were allowed to enter the building again after fire crews removed smoke and water from the structure. 

​The fire was caused by "spontaneous combustion of rags used to clean kitchen grease," the fire department said.

There was an estimated $2,000 of damage from the fire. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 