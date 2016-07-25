60 Residents Evacuated from Lompoc Senior Living Facility During Laundry Room Fire

A Sunday night laundry room fire at a Lompoc senior assisted living facility caused brief evacuations of 60 residents while responding agencies quickly extinguished the blaze, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

Fire crews from Lompoc, Santa Barbara County and the Vandenberg Air Force Base responded to Meridian Senior Living at 1420 West North Ave. around 7:45 p.m. and found a fire in the facility's laundry room, officials said.

Residents were already being evacuated and facility staff got some help from county firefighters and Lompoc police officers, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and the fire was stopped from spreading by the room's automatic fire sprinkler system.

Residents and staff were allowed to enter the building again after fire crews removed smoke and water from the structure.

​The fire was caused by "spontaneous combustion of rags used to clean kitchen grease," the fire department said.

There was an estimated $2,000 of damage from the fire.

