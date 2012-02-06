Agencies Join Forces to Offer Hands-Only CPR Training Throughout County

Emergency medical services agencies will offer free “hands only” CPR training for the community from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at various locations throughout Santa Barbara County.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death nationally and locally, with an estimated 630,000 deaths per year in the United States and more than 700 deaths per year in Santa Barbara County. About 200 cardiac arrest victims are being treated locally each year by the emergency medical services system. The prompt delivery of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) more than doubles a cardiac arrest victim’s change of survival by helping maintain vital blood flow to the heart and brain.

Local emergency medical services agencies are joining to offer free “hands only” CPR training for adults. Partner agencies include American Medical Response (AMR), CALSTAR, all regional fire departments and hospitals. Each agency will staff one or more locations in the community on Feb. 14 where the public can go to receive a less than five-minute training session. It may save a life in the future!

A complete listing of emergency medical service agencies and their free training locations are listed below:

American Medical Response

» SBCC

» Santa Barbara Pier/Beach

» Paseo Nuevo Mall - Santa Barbara

» North Broadway Shopping Center Santa Maria

» Santa Maria Town Center Mall

» Costco Santa Maria

CALSTAR

Santa Maria YMCA

Carpinteria/Summerland Fire Department

» Albertsons in Carpinteria

Guadalupe Fire Department

» Main St. Market, Guadalupe

» Guadalupe Community Health Center

Montecito Fire Protection District

» Montecito Village

» Upper Village

Santa Barbara City Fire Department

» Paseo Nuevo Mall in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County Fire

» Costco in Goleta

» Albertsons in Orcutt

» Albertsons in Buellton

Santa Maria City Fire Department

» Santa Maria Town Center Mall Courtyard

Lompoc City Fire Department

» Vons Shopping Center in Lompoc

Cottage Health System, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Marian Medical Center and Sheriff’s Search & Rescue will also be participating in the CPR training by sending their staffs to assist with the training.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the county Board of Supervisors will be proclaiming observation of the month of February as American Heart Month, and the day of Feb. 14 as “Hands Only” CPR Training Day in an effort to prevent heart disease, save lives and respond effectively to those who experience cardiac arrest in the County of Santa Barbara. A short demonstration of “hands only” CPR will be provided.

Additionally, in a few weeks, a collaboration of local agencies and organizations will begin a pilot program to provide hands-only CPR training to local businesses in the downtown Santa Barbara area. This pilot program offers an opportunity to engage the business community and broaden the reach of the efforts.

By increasing the number of adults trained in hands-only CPR in the community, we can increase the survival rate of cardiac victims. Please join us in saving lives!

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.