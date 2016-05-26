65 Skating Students Deliver Stunning Performances at Ice in Paradise

Ice skaters from the Ice in Paradise Skating School took the breath away from audience members Saturday, May 21, at the new Goleta ice rink’s first annual skating exhibition.

For most of the 65 skaters, it was the first time they performed before an audience, which was a thrill for the performers and spectators alike.

The free event was hosted by Ice in Paradise, the new ice skating and ice hockey arena in Goleta, which opened last October 2015.

Most of the performers in the spring exhibition have only recently learned how to ice skate since joining the Skating School less than 8 months ago when the skating and ice hockey arena opened in October 2015.

The performance was open to all of the skaters at all levels from the Skating School to participate.

“I am so proud of all of the performances today,” said Skating Director Terry Tonius. “These students have been practicing their routines and delivered a first-class exhibition today. It is such a joy to watch people of all ages learn to skate!”

Each skater delighted the audience with a solo or group performance set to music. It was a wonderful opportunity to showcase all of the skills the students have learned this season and share their new talent with family and friends

Ice in Paradise Skating School’s next eight-week session begins Tuesday, May 31. Sign up at the front desk or visit www.iceinparadise.org for more information.

Future skating exhibitions are planned for the fall and winter sessions.

— Terry Tonius is the skating director at Ice in Paradise.