Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:23 am | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

65 Skating Students Deliver Stunning Performances at Ice in Paradise

By Terry Tonius for Ice in Paradise | May 26, 2016 | 12:10 p.m.
An Ice in Paradise Skating School student shows off new skills at the rink’s recent skating exhibition. Click to view larger
An Ice in Paradise Skating School student shows off new skills at the rink’s recent skating exhibition. (Ice in Paradise photo)

Ice skaters from the Ice in Paradise Skating School took the breath away from audience members Saturday, May 21, at the new Goleta ice rink’s first annual skating exhibition.

For most of the 65 skaters, it was the first time they performed before an audience, which was a thrill for the performers and spectators alike.

The free event was hosted by Ice in Paradise, the new ice skating and ice hockey arena in Goleta, which opened last October 2015.

Most of the performers in the spring exhibition have only recently learned how to ice skate since joining the Skating School less than 8 months ago when the skating and ice hockey arena opened in October 2015.

The performance was open to all of the skaters at all levels from the Skating School to participate.

“I am so proud of all of the performances today,” said Skating Director Terry Tonius. “These students have been practicing their routines and delivered a first-class exhibition today. It is such a joy to watch people of all ages learn to skate!”

Each skater delighted the audience with a solo or group performance set to music. It was a wonderful opportunity to showcase all of the skills the students have learned this season and share their new talent with family and friends

Ice in Paradise Skating School’s next eight-week session begins Tuesday, May 31. Sign up at the front desk or visit www.iceinparadise.org for more information.

Future skating exhibitions are planned for the fall and winter sessions.

Terry Tonius is the skating director at Ice in Paradise.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 