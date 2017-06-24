Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:43 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

65th Annual Flower Festival Parade Shows Off Lompoc’s Big Heart

Yearly celebration of Lompoc Valley flower industry continues through Sunday at Ryon Memorial Park

Several entries in Saturday’s Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade displayed support for Team Noah, including Lompoc High School cheerleaders hitching a ride aboard a Lompoc Fire Department truck. Team Noah, symbolized byt the color orange, is a show of support for Noah Scott, who has been battling cancer.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The Cabrillo HIgh School Marching Band performs in the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade on Saturday.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The Royalty High School Steppers Drill Team and Drum Squad from Lancaster step out along the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade route.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Lompoc Community Bank’s entry in the Lompoc Valley Festival Parade turns onto H Street to begin traveling the route Saturday.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Girl Scouts are armed with flowers for their walk in the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade on Saturday.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Dancers of all ages from The Alley Project walked and performed along the route in the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade on Saturday.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Blanketed in blossoms, the Lompoc Elks entry in the Flower Festival Parade touts the philosophies of the fraternal organization.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Small Town, Big Heart was this year’s theme of the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

A boy waves to the crowd while walking behind the Odd Fellows float in the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Lompoc Valley residents lining the Flower Festival Parade route use umbrellas to provide shade from the sun.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 24, 2017 | 2:24 p.m.

The small town of Lompoc displayed its big heart in assorted ways during the annual Flower Festival Parade on Saturday.

Lompoc High School cheerleaders ditched traditional school colors of blue and white to don orange in support of Team Noah, while riding atop a Lompoc Fire Department truck.

Noah Scott, the son of Lompoc police Cpl. Chuck Scott and his wife, Kristin, is battling cancer, and his fight has spurred the community to rally around the 15 year old and his family.

The 65th annual Flower Festival Parade boasted approximately 60 entries that traveled along H Street to Ocean Avenue, ending at Ryon Memorial Park, home to the festival.

“All in all, (it was) a great turnout,” said Elizabeth Nunez, parade co-chairwoman.

Several colorful entries — Lompoc Comprehensive Care Center, Elks, Odd Fellows — were blanketed in blooms, leaving behind their aroma as they traveled.

“The flowers are what makes the parade, you know,” Nunez said. “It’s a sign that summer’s here with the blooming flowers. They’re just beautiful.”

There were plenty of familiar faces, along with bands from around Southern California, participating in the parade as thousands of spectators lined the route.

City Council members, including Mayor Bob Lingl, sported flowery attire for their ride along the route.

“It’s part of Lompoc’s culture and heritage,” said Councilman Jim Mosby, a lifelong resident. “This is a standard occasion for me. It’s expected.”

The Flower Festival, which opened its five-day run Wednesday, continues through Sunday, with a carnival, car show, food booths and entertainment among the attractions at Ryon Park. Admission is $3.

Support for Team Noah also can be found throughout the park, where orange flags are flying in honor of the teen, and other signs of support can been seen at the booths.

Coincidentally, the Flower Festival’s final day could include a 1:25 p.m. Sunday launch for a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex-4 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The booster will carry the second batch of 10 Iridium Next satellites into orbit.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

