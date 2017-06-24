65th Annual Flower Festival Parade Shows Off Lompoc’s Big Heart

Yearly celebration of Lompoc Valley flower industry continues through Sunday at Ryon Memorial Park

The small town of Lompoc displayed its big heart in assorted ways during the annual Flower Festival Parade on Saturday.

Lompoc High School cheerleaders ditched traditional school colors of blue and white to don orange in support of Team Noah, while riding atop a Lompoc Fire Department truck.

Noah Scott, the son of Lompoc police Cpl. Chuck Scott and his wife, Kristin, is battling cancer, and his fight has spurred the community to rally around the 15 year old and his family.

The 65th annual Flower Festival Parade boasted approximately 60 entries that traveled along H Street to Ocean Avenue, ending at Ryon Memorial Park, home to the festival.

“All in all, (it was) a great turnout,” said Elizabeth Nunez, parade co-chairwoman.

Several colorful entries — Lompoc Comprehensive Care Center, Elks, Odd Fellows — were blanketed in blooms, leaving behind their aroma as they traveled.

“The flowers are what makes the parade, you know,” Nunez said. “It’s a sign that summer’s here with the blooming flowers. They’re just beautiful.”

There were plenty of familiar faces, along with bands from around Southern California, participating in the parade as thousands of spectators lined the route.

City Council members, including Mayor Bob Lingl, sported flowery attire for their ride along the route.

“It’s part of Lompoc’s culture and heritage,” said Councilman Jim Mosby, a lifelong resident. “This is a standard occasion for me. It’s expected.”

The Flower Festival, which opened its five-day run Wednesday, continues through Sunday, with a carnival, car show, food booths and entertainment among the attractions at Ryon Park. Admission is $3.

Support for Team Noah also can be found throughout the park, where orange flags are flying in honor of the teen, and other signs of support can been seen at the booths.

Coincidentally, the Flower Festival’s final day could include a 1:25 p.m. Sunday launch for a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex-4 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The booster will carry the second batch of 10 Iridium Next satellites into orbit.

