65th Annual Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Bursts Into Bloom

Five-day run, which includes flower show, parade, carnival and plenty of food, runs through Sunday

Amid the carnival rides, commercial vendors and entertainment, it’s the food that attracts many Lompoc Valley Flower Festival attendees to Ryon Park year after year.

Along with traditional festival food of corndogs, churros and funnel cakes, booths lining the western edge of Ryon Park served up offerings including jambalaya, papusas and lumpia.

The 65th annual festival, with the theme of “Small Town, Big Heart,” opened Wednesday and continues through Sunday at Ryon Park.

One of the most popular attractions is the jambalaya, served up by Lompoc AYSO booth in the prime location near the entertainment stage.

Dorine Fabing, AYSO treasurer and fundraising director, estimated the group has offered the concoction of smoked sausage, rice, onions, celery, cayenne pepper and tobacco sauce for approximately 15 years. New batches are made fresh daily using a recipe from a volunteer.

They served 1,500 bowls of the Creole food during the annual SpringFest held in April, and expected to served twice as much for Flower Festival.

“People do come from all over just to have a bowl of our jambalaya,” Fabing said.

Asked what he thought of the food, volunteer Juan Montelongo, a Lompoc High School varsity soccer player, said simply, “It’s the bomb.”

John and Jennifer Corral brought relatives to the park for the festival, where he enjoyed his traditional bowl of jambalaya.

“It’s what I get,” he said.

Residing near the festival site, Corrals visited the park to take advantage of the food offerings while also making the children happy.

Admission to the park is $3. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free.

However, to accommodate those who want to get lunch at the festival, admission is free until 1 p.m. both Thursday and Friday.

The carnival with rides for young children and adults along with games is provided by Butler Amusements.

In addition to local performers, the entertainment schedule includes nightly concerts such as Storm, a classic funk rock at 8 p.m. Thursday; Pop Gun Rerun with classic ‘80s rock music at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Bostyx tribute band for Boston and Styx at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Selina tribute performance by Evelyn Medina at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A flower specimen show will occur Friday through Sunday.

Additionally, the annual Flower Festival Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, traveling south on H Street and west on Ocean Avenue before ending at Ryon Park.

The event was begun to celebrate the Lompoc Valley flower industry, which has dwindled in the past three decade.

While fewer than in the past, spectators driving around the Lompoc Valley can still spot a few colorful flower fields amid those growing vegetables or wine grapes.

The Flower Festival, and its sister event SpringFest held in April, are organized by the Lompoc Valley Festivals Association.

A full schedule of entertainment, list of food booths and other information about the Flower Festival can be found on the Festival Association Facebook page.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.