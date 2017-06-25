6694 Breakers Way, Ventura 93001

Well maintained three-bedroom/two-bathroom plus den home with two fireplaces, two large decks and large ocean front patio. Adjacent to Mussel Shoals Point a surfer’s paradise where it is not uncommon to see pro surfers. Enjoy kayaking, beach volleyball and incredible sunsets right in your own backyard. Two-car garage with a total of eight parking spaces, which is almost impossible to find in parking-challenged beach communities. 240-degree views of the Channel Islands and from Port Hueneme to the Santa Barbara Point. A truly rare opportunity to own a home right on the sand for under $3 million.
List Price: $2,899,000
Bob Curtis
805.683.7333
[email protected]
BRE License #00938841