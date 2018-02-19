6903 Foxen Canyon Road, Los Olivos 93441

The remarkable Rancho La Zaca, derived from an original 19th-century Spanish land grant, today comprises 400+/- acres off the storied Foxen Canyon Wine Trail in the heart of the Santa Ynez Valley. The 25+/- acre Oak Savanna Vineyard is one of the oldest in Santa Barbara County and includes varietals of Chardonnay, Syrah, Sangiovese and Tempranillo.

The 8,000 +/- sf main residence was commissioned by actor James Garner in the 1990s and designed by renowned American architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen. A series of private pavilions, terraces and courtyards surround an infinity edge pool and fire pit and embrace unparalleled 360-degree views of undulating vineyards and hills, oak savanna lands, old-growth olive trees and misty distant mountains.

A recreational paradise, Rancho la Zaca boasts a world-class sporting clay and shooting range, a well-stocked pond with an artfully lit picnic area, an impressive equestrian facility, a croquet/badminton lawn, and miles of hiking and riding trails. Separate houses for ranch and vineyard managers, complete the package.

This magnificent ranch is a warm and welcoming retreat for families, friends, festive gatherings, fond memories and fun!

