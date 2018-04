693 Toro Canyon Road, Santa Barbara 93108

Above the house you will find a wonderful studio with full bathroom and ocean views that measures approximately 320 square feet. There are also ocean views from the large deck above the garage.

There are three fireplaces in the house. The spacious light-filled living room features numerous windows and French doors that open to a large rear deck. The interior of the home has been freshly painted and there is newer carpet in the bedrooms.

Set on a quiet and usable 1.1-acre parcel, this chic contemporary single level home with a gated entry creates an ultimate private retreat. The bright and sunny home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a den and a room off the kitchen that can be used as a family room or large breakfast area.

