Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:57 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

6 Influenza Deaths Reported in Santa Barbara County

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 8, 2018 | 5:25 p.m.

Six people have died of influenza in Santa Barbara County within the last two weeks, which is significantly higher than usual, the Public Health Department said Monday.

Officials have said this flu season is a bad one, and the predominant strain, H3N2, causes more severe disease, more hospitalizations and more deaths.

In addition to the six deaths, which were all people over the age of 65, there are higher-than-usual positive influenza tests within Santa Barbara County and across California, according to Public Health.

“The current numbers exceed where we were at this time during the 2009-10 H1N1 pandemic,” Public Health Officer Dr. Charity Dean said in a statement. “What we are seeing is unprecedented compared to the last 10 years of influenza seasons.”

Nine flu deaths have been reported in Ventura County, the Ventura County Star reported

Local hospital emergency rooms are seeing a surge of patients, and people are asked to avoid using emergency services for routine flu cases that are not life-threatening, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said.

Public Health officials encourage people to get vaccinated, and say it’s especially important for groups at highest risk of severe illness: adults over age 65, children under age 5, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions such as lung or heart disease.

Flu season resources are online here, along with a list of locations to get vaccinated. 

Other advice from the Public Health Department is below: 

When to seek medical care

» For most otherwise healthy individuals, it is best to recover at home. Rest, stay hydrated, and avoid contact with others.

» If seeking medical care for non-life threatening symptoms, people are encouraged to see their primary care provider, an outpatient clinic, or outpatient urgent care.

» Certain groups are at a higher risk of serious complications from influenza: those age 65 and over, children age 5 and under, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions. These groups should remain alert and seek treatment early from their primary care provider.

» In adults, emergency warning signs that need urgent medical attention are: Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen; sudden dizziness; confusion; flu-like symptoms improve but then return with fever and worse cough

» Seek emergency medical care for children with any of the following: Fast breathing or trouble breathing; difficulty breathing or chest pain; not drinking enough liquids; severe or persistent vomiting; not waking up or not interacting; being so irritable that the child does not want to be held; flu-like symptoms improve but then return with fever and worse cough

What to do if you develop flu symptoms

» Symptoms similar to the seasonal flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue

» Avoid contact with others. Stay home and stay away from others as much as possible. Do not travel or go to work for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone without the use of fever-reducing medicine and you feel capable of doing usual routines.

» Recover at home. Get plenty of rest and drink clear liquids. Most individuals will recover at home without needing medical care. If you have severe illness or are at high risk for flu complications, contact your health provider.

» Wear a face mask. When it is necessary to leave your home to go to the doctor’s office or when in common space shared with others, wear a face mask to decrease the spread of the virus to others.

» Cover your nose and mouth. When you cough or sneeze, cover with a tissue, and throw the tissue in the trash after you use it. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into your shoulder or your elbow.

» Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. Alcohol-based hand cleaners are also effective.

» Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, since germs spread this way.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 