6 Injured as Farm-Worker Bus Catches Fire Near Orcutt

Incident occurred on Highway 135 at Graciosa Road; 28 people were on board bus

Six people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a farm-worker bus went off the roadway and caught fire south of Orcutt.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 11, 2016 | 4:26 p.m.

Six people were injured Thursday when a farm-worker bus ran off the highway and caught fire south of Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. to northbound Highway 135 and Graciosa Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

When firefighters arrived, they found the bus and a trailer it was towing engulfed in flames, which had spread to the nearby vegetation.

The bus was carrying 28 people, including the driver, Zaniboni said.

Six people were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Zaniboni said.

One had major injuries, one moderate injuries and four minor injuries, he said.

Northbound Highway 135 was closed for a time, causing a major traffic backup.

The resulting vegetation fire charred about half an acre, Zaniboni said.

The incident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

