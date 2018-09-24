6 Lompoc Valley Students Treated For Xanax Use, One Arrested

Six Lompoc Valley high school students were taken to the hospital for assessment on Monday after taking Xanax, with one arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing the controlled substance.

The incident began shortly after school started, when a Cabrillo High School teacher observed a student who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and reported it to the school office staff members, who promptly notified the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s new school resource deputy, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

A short time later at nearby Maple High School, a student from the Community Day School walked into the office and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance as well.

Deputies responded to investigate, and located a teen’s vehicle in the parking lot with three female Maple High students inside who were unresponsive and a fourth impaired female who was found outside of the vehicle, Hoover said.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response paramedics were dispatched to provide medical assistance to the students at the Vandenberg Village campuses.

All six were determined to be under the influence of Xanax, and were transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation, Hoover said..

Xanax is an anti-anxiety medication in the benzodiazepine family and can be extremely dangerous, even fatal, if abused.

A Community Day School student, who was already on probation, was arrested for possession and distribution of Xanax, Hoover said.

The student was found with more than 70 Xanax pills, Hoover said.

He was transported to Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall after being medically cleared from the hospital.

Additionally, a Cabrillo High student was arrested for violation of his probation.

Their names were not released due to their ages.

“The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the Lompoc Unified School District for its prompt reporting of this incident to law enforcement," Hoover said. "We also want to take this opportunity to remind community members to properly dispose of unwanted or unneeded prescribed medications such as Xanax so that it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.”

Parents who are prescribed Xanax should keep it in a secure place where it can be monitored and accounted for, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Parents and teachers should immediately report if they notice students who appear to be sluggish to the point where they may be under the influence of Xanax or any other controlled substance.

