Monday, September 24 , 2018, 10:59 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

6 Lompoc Valley Students Treated For Xanax Use, One Arrested

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 24, 2018 | 8:43 p.m.

Six Lompoc Valley high school students were taken to the hospital for assessment on Monday after taking Xanax, with one arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing the controlled substance.

The incident began shortly after school started, when a Cabrillo High School teacher observed a student who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and reported it to the school office staff members, who promptly notified the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s new school resource deputy, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

A short time later at nearby Maple High School, a student from the Community Day School walked into the office and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance as well.  

Deputies responded to investigate, and located a teen’s vehicle in the parking lot with three female Maple High students inside who were unresponsive and a fourth impaired female who was found outside of the vehicle, Hoover said.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response paramedics were dispatched to provide medical assistance to the students at the Vandenberg Village campuses.  

All six were determined to be under the influence of Xanax, and were transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation, Hoover said..

Xanax is an anti-anxiety medication in the benzodiazepine family and can be extremely dangerous, even fatal, if abused.

A Community Day School student, who was already on probation, was arrested for possession and distribution of Xanax, Hoover said.

The student was found with more than 70 Xanax pills, Hoover said.

He was transported to Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall after being medically cleared from the hospital. 

Additionally, a Cabrillo High student was arrested for violation of his probation.

Their names were not released due to their ages.

“The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the Lompoc Unified School District for its prompt reporting of this incident to law enforcement," Hoover said. "We also want to take this opportunity to remind community members to properly dispose of unwanted or unneeded prescribed medications such as Xanax so that it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.”

Parents who are prescribed Xanax should keep it in a secure place where it can be monitored and accounted for, the Sheriff’s Department said. 

Parents and teachers should immediately report if they notice students who appear to be sluggish to the point where they may be under the influence of Xanax or any other controlled substance.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 