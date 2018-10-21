6 People Displaced by Residential Structure Fire on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Smoke and flames were pouring from home on 1700 block of San Andres Street when firefighters arrived

Six people were displaced Sunday evening by a residential structure fire on the city’s Westside, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 6:45 p.m. on the 1700 block of San Andres Street, said fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

When the first engine reached the scene, heavy smoke was pouring from the structure, and there were active flames coming out the front window, de Ponce said.

All the residents were out of the single-story home prior to firefighters’ arrival, “so crews were able to go into a real aggressive attack on the flames,” de Ponce said.

An investigator was called in to look for the cause of the fire, de Ponce said, adding that a resident told firefighters it may have been sparked by a discarded cigarette.

No injuries were reported, and damage to the home was estimated at $100.000.

De Ponce noted that the home did not have working smoke detectors. If it had, it might have made a difference in the severity of the blaze, de Ponce said.

He reminded city residents that the upcoming time change — falling back an hour on Sunday, Nov. 4 — is a good time to replace smoke-detector batteries.

Three engines and a ladder truck were dispatched to the incident.

