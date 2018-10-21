Sunday, October 21 , 2018, 10:46 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

6 People Displaced by Residential Structure Fire on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Smoke and flames were pouring from home on 1700 block of San Andres Street when firefighters arrived

Firefighter sprays water on a house fire on Santa Barbara’s Westside. Click to view larger
A firefighter works to douse flames from a fire Sunday night on San Andres Street on Santa Barbara’s Westside that displaced six people. A discarded cigarette may have sparked the blaze. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 21, 2018 | 8:58 p.m.

Six people were displaced Sunday evening by a residential structure fire on the city’s Westside, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 6:45 p.m. on the 1700 block of San Andres Street, said fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

When the first engine reached the scene, heavy smoke was pouring from the structure, and there were active flames coming out the front window, de Ponce said.

All the residents were out of the single-story home prior to firefighters’ arrival, “so crews were able to go into a real aggressive attack on the flames,” de Ponce said.

An investigator was called in to look for the cause of the fire, de Ponce said, adding that a resident told firefighters it may have been sparked by a discarded cigarette.

No injuries were reported, and damage to the home was estimated at $100.000.

De Ponce noted that the home did not have working smoke detectors. If it had, it might have made a difference in the severity of the blaze, de Ponce said.

He reminded city residents that the upcoming time change — falling back an hour on Sunday, Nov. 4 — is a good time to replace smoke-detector batteries. 

Three engines and a ladder truck were dispatched to the incident.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Firefighters working to extinguish flames at a house fire on Santa Barbara’s Westside. Click to view larger
Firefighters work to douse flames from a fire Sunday night on Santa Barbara’s Westside that displaced six people. Damage was estimated at $100,000. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

