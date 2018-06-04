6 Recreational Marijuana Companies Make Their Pitches to Santa Barbara Officials

Opponents worry that pot stores could become hubs for violence and crime in the community

It was part "Shark Tank," part "American Idol,"and part "The Gong Show" on Friday, as six companies vying for the opportunity to open a recreational storefront marijuana dispensary in Santa Barbara delivered their best marketing pitches to city officials.

The companies — Canndescent, Golden State Greens, Farmacy SB, Sunday Goods SB, Have a Heart, and Coastal Dispensary — are competing for three recreational licenses that the city has agreed to allow in Santa Barbara.

Matt Fore, senior assistant to the city administrator, led the meeting and asked the applicants follow-up questions.

Several members of the public also spoke out in opposition to the dispensaries, particularly their proposed locations on and near State Street. More than 100 people attended the meeting inside the David Gebhardt Meeting Room, 630 Garden St.

Santa Barbara, like all cities throughout the state, is struggling with how to integrate recreational marijuana storefronts into the community, after the drug became legal in California this year.

Companies that seek to open pot shops must provide 24-hour security, armed guards, video cameras and provide a bevy of other security measures to ensure public safety.

Santa Barbara is trying to balance the legalization of the drug with its community character, in a fight that on Friday showed signs of turning ugly.

Memebers of the public spoke of long lines stretching out storefronts onto sidewalks, fears about people smoking on the streets, and worries about the pot shops becoming hubs for violence and crime.

The applicants attempted to wipe away the mystique surrounding recreational marijuana use.

"I went into this industry to be a business person, but very quickly I realized I was going to turn into an advocate," said Adrian Sedlin, CEO of Canndescent.

He tried to distinguish himself from just another "pot shop" trying to make money. Sedlin said he wants to make Santa Barbara its recreational cannabis headquarters.

"We are trying to build a global asset that drives a global brand," Sedlin said. "We are not trying to open a potshop store on State Street. Our goal is to build a flagship store."

Sedlin wants to open his shop on one of the most prominent corners of downtown, 1103 State St., where Figueroa and State Street intersect.

He spoke directly to the members of the audience who criticized pot shops on that part of State Street.

"We all have a presumption that cannabis is bad," Sedlin said. "I encourage everyone in this room to truly go out and get the facts about cannabis. Cannabis is much more about saving lives than it is about being a town pariah."

He then suggested that his critics were living in prehistoric times.

"The world is not flat," It is, in fact, round."

He said his ability to drive taxpayer dollars would be "second to none."

But Sedlin didn't win many fans in the audience.

Santa Barbara resident Mark Gustafson called Sedlin's comments about marijuana "very insulting and ignorant," stunned that he would compare critics of the drug to people who believe the world is flat.

"To say it is not a drug is completely ignorant," Gustafson said, adding that in addiction treatment, all specialists consider the use of marijuana to be a relapse.

Gustafson presented Fore with 100 signatures from business owners and others opposed to recreational storefronts on State Street.

He said that "something big has to happen on State Street" to revitalize the area, but that "recreational cannabis is 100 percent not the answer."

"I want to raise my family here," Gustafson said. "What are you going to do about the groups of teenagers who walk on State Street?

Gustafson said a recreational storefront in that location will only hurt State Street.

Charles Reed, a pastor at Moriah Fellowship Church, said his son died of cancer so he knows the benefits of medicinal marijuana. Still, State Street is the wrong area for a prominent pot shop, he said.

"Would you open a storefront on Main Street in downtown Disneyland?" Reed asked. "That is what State Street represents to Santa Barbara."

Reed, who is also a community services liaison city employee, roaming downtown, said he sees drug deals take place all day on State Street, and more pot shops won't help reduce the frequency.

"I hope you guys make all the money in the world, but don’t make it on State Street," Reed told Sedlin.

Some of the speakers said pot shops would be more appropriate in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone; the city, however, does not allow them in that area.

Clay Holdren, owner of Holdren's Steakhouse, is one of the owners of another company making a pitch to open a storefront, at 913 State S., the current site of women's store "Dear Diary."

"I have lived here my whole live and I love this place," Holdren said. "I feel like this is a great project that will bring some much-needed energy downtown, and people who will help revitalize State Street a little bit. I think it would be a great thing for the community."

Holdren's restaurant is on the 500 block of State Street.

"The goal is to get everyone to come down and enjoy themselves," Holdren said. "Anything we integrate, I think, is a great thing for the community."

Among the companies that received the least negative feedback was Farmacy SB, led by owner Graham Farrar, a former software engineer and one of the founders of Sonos. He also served on the board of directors of Heal the Ocean.

He wants to open a storefront at 128 W. Mission St., the former site of The Video Shop.

Farrar, a Santa Barbara native, has assembled a team of prominent local individuals to help build support for the project. Looking ever-so-Santa Barbara casual in a white, short-sleeved, button-up shirt, Farrar struck a contrast to the other mostly out of town and state presenters.

"We are big believers in the new face of cannabis as well as the medical benefits it will bring to the community," said Farrar, noting that he has two children who attend Washington Elementary School.

Farrar has brought on retired police Lt. John Thayer, John Bennett, owner of Brophy Brothers and the Benchmark Eatery, and Geoff Green, longtime executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara and the current CEO of the SBCC Foundation, to give his venture a Santa Barbara local feel.

Green, an advisor, said Farrar's connection with the community is essential to making the business work.

"If you understand the community in which you are working, your knowledge is best on how to support the community," said Green, noting that he also has two young children.

"I think it makes a lot of sense," Green said. "There are not a lot places in the community that make this kind of sense."

The other companies that presented on Friday were Golden State Greens, 3516 State St., in the San Roque neighborhood and across from Loreto Plaza; Have a Heart, 1019 State St.; and Coastal Dispensary, 1019 Chapala St.

