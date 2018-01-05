6 Injured in Head-on Crash on Highway 154 Near Painted Cave Road

Three ambulances dispatched to collision involving a van and a pickup truck

Six people were injured late Friday night in a head-on collision on Highway 154 at Painted Cave Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three AMR ambulances were dispatched to the crash, which occurred occurred at about 11:15 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

The collision involved a van and a pickup truck, the CHP said.

Initial assessment indicated one person with moderate injuries and five with minor injuries, according to emergency radio traffic.

Three adults and three children were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the CHP said.

Some of the victims, including children, were trapped in the vehicles and had to be extricated by Santa Barbara County firefighters, the CHP said.

At least one lane of the roadway was blocked by the wreckage, the CHP said.

