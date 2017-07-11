Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 6:35 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 

6 Teens From Los Prietos Boys Camp Captured After Fleeing Vans

Juvenile offenders had previously been evacuated from facility in Santa Ynez Valley due to fire

A juvenile escapee from the Los Prietos Boys Camp is taken into custody Monday after fleeing from a transport van along with five other juvenile offenders. Click to view larger
A juvenile escapee from the Los Prietos Boys Camp is taken into custody Monday after fleeing from a transport van along with five other juvenile offenders. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 11, 2017 | 9:07 a.m.

Six juveniles from the Los Prietos Boys Camp are back in custody after fleeing from two vans that were transporting them Monday evening in Santa Barbara.

At about 6:15 p.m., Santa Barbara County probation officers were transporting a group of juveniles, who previously had been evacuated from the facility for youth offenders along Paradise Road in the upper Santa Ynez Valley, according to Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

“When they stopped at the intersection of State Street and Highway 154, four juveniles jumped out of one van and two out of another van,” Hoover said. “They fled towards the railroad tracks and Modoc Road.”

The teen offenders, who ranged in age from 14 to 17, ran through a residential area and several back yards while trying to evade authorities, Hoover said.

Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of a Santa Barbara police K-9 unit and a county helicopter, apprehended five of teens in the area of Modoc and Ferrara Way.

The sixth was located a short time later.

All were returned to county custody.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

