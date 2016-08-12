6 Tips for Preventing a Dryer Fire in Your Home

Home

It is common for a clothes dryer to build up lint inside and eventually catch fire. Most of the time the lint burns itself out inside the machine, leaving a burning smell and damage to the appliance; however, there are times when the flames spread, destroying a family’s home, belongings and sometimes lives.

Here are several important steps you can take to keep this from happening to you:

» Clean your lint screen. Always clean your lint screen for every load. Even if there is just a small amount of lint on the screen, clean it anyway.

» Check your vent hose. Make sure your vent hose is in good shape. Replace coiled-wire foil or plastic venting with rigid non-ribbed metal duct.

» Clean your vent line regularly. It’s very important that the vent line (from the wall behind the dryer to the outside flap) is not restricted or clogged up with lint.

» Keep the area around the dryer clean. In the event that your dryer does have a lint fire, don’t give it more fuel to destroy your home. Make sure there are no articles of clothing, boxes, cleaning supplies or anything else behind, on top of or around the dryer.

» Clean the lint out of the inside of the dryer regularly. Your dryer needs to be opened up and vacuumed out periodically. Most dryers today are not easily accessible for the homeowner. Unless you know how to take your dryer apart and put it back together, you’ll need a technician’s help.

» Make sure your gas line is in good shape. If you have a gas dryer you should check your gas line. If it looks old or questionable, you should replace it. Make sure the line is not kinked.

By keeping your dryer clean, not only will you significantly reduce the fire hazard, you will also save money as your dryer will run more efficiently and last longer.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.