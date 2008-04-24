6 Women To Be Honored for Communications Achievements

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications will present six 2008 Women of Achievement awards next week.
This year’s honorees are Melinda Burns, Anna Davison, Melissa Evans, Dawn Hobbs and Jane Hulse, all former Santa Barbara News-Press journalists; and Deborah Hutchison, president and CEO of Panther Productions Inc.
“Together these women represent excellence, inspiration and integrity: excelling for many years in their respective communications careers, inspiring through actions and words, and standing, despite great challenges and with incredible courage, for ethics and integrity,” association officials said in a statement.
The ceremony will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 7 in the Grand Ballroom at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. Click here for more information and to RSVP.