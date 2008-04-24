6 Women To Be Honored for Communications Achievements

Film producer and five former Santa Barbara News-Press journalists to be recognized by Association for Women in Communications.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications will present six 2008 Women of Achievement awards next week. This year’s honorees are Melinda Burns, Anna Davison, Melissa Evans, Dawn Hobbs and Jane Hulse, all former Santa Barbara News-Press journalists; and Deborah Hutchison, president and CEO of Panther Productions Inc. “Together these women represent excellence, inspiration and integrity: excelling for many years in their respective communications careers, inspiring through actions and words, and standing, despite great challenges and with incredible courage, for ethics and integrity,” association officials said in a statement. The ceremony will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 7 in the Grand Ballroom at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. Click here for more information and to RSVP.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click Here to Get Started >