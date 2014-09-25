Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:50 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Girl, 6, Struck By Truck in Eastside Crosswalk

Franklin Elementary student was walking with her mother at time of the accident

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 25, 2014 | 10:59 a.m.

A 6-year-old Franklin Elementary student was hit by a truck while crossing the street Thursday, and was being transported to an L.A.-area hospital for treatment and evaluation of a brain injury.

The young girl was holding hands with her mother and crossing Carpinteria Street at Voluntario Street in the east crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of Santa Barbara Police Department.

Both pedestrians were in the crosswalk at the time of the incident, but the mother was uninjured.

The incident occurred at 8:12 a.m. Thursday, and the 17-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck was making a left-hand turn going southbound from Voluntario onto Carpinteria Street, Harwood said.

There were two other people in the vehicle with the driver at the time of the collision.

The girl was initially transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and had been admitted for head injuries.

On Thursday afternoon, she was going to be transported to an L.A.-area hospital for treatment and evaluation of a brain injury, Harwood said, adding that because of her age, she was recommended to a specialist there.

The cause of the incident remained under investigation.

"Our officers are still trying to establish who had a right of way, or if other factors played a role, like distractions or sunlight," Harwood said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

