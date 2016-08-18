Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 10:04 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

6th Annual Golf Tournament Honors Fallen Airman, Raises $32,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Kristen Johnson and her family members, who all played a role in organizing this year’s Daniel Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament. (Family Service Agency photo)
By Marianne McCarthy for Family Service Agency | August 18, 2016 | 9:50 a.m.

Family Service Agency is pleased to announce the 6th Annual Daniel Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament, held July 11, 2016, at the Santa Maria Country Club, raised over $32,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County.

The tournament commemorated Senior Airman Daniel Johnson, who was killed in Afghanistan Oct. 5, 2010, during his second tour of duty. All proceeds benefited Big Brother Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County, a program near-and-dear to Johnson’s heart.

To honor Dan’s memory, his widow, Kristen Harlow Johnson, and her family created the Daniel Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament.

In the past six years, the Johnson and Harlow families have raised over $135,000 to support big brother and big sister mentors for at-risk children throughout Santa Barbara County. 
 
“This tournament means so much to me and my family,” Kristen said. “It is such an honor to host the tournament in Dan’s name and to have the community come out to honor him year after year. Seeing all the love and support for Dan is a reminder that his sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

This year the tournament was attended by over 80 golfers and was made possible with the sponsorship of Johnson’s family, friends and many local businesses, including the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Best Buy Auto Sales, The May Firm, Orton Construction, California Giant, Keithly-Williams Seeds, Rabobank, Pat Dolan Champion Real Estate, Don and Pam Robinson, The Hopewell Diner, Extreme Plastics, Complete Energy Services, Fred and Jane Sweeney, Durant Harvest, Wellco Group, Matt Burton, Progressive Packaging, Bassett Rain Gutters and Construction, Western Village Health Club, Kathie Kelly, Sheree Gardner, CornerStone Real Estate, L&C Consulting, Judy Johnson, Alex Madrigal, John Buras, Triplett & Son Inc., Avis Rentals, Adam Gardner and family, Bill and Tammie Johnson, Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort and Santa Maria Valley Crop Service.

Airman Johnson  was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base as a member of the U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team and was a volunteer big brother, paired with a nine-year-old boy at the time.

“We were very fortunate to have had Dan as a big brother,” said Sarah Rudd-Lawlor, program manager of Big Brothers Big Sisters. “He was passionate about the importance of providing at-risk children with a strong role model and a trusted friend. He mentored strength, courage, pride and honesty and had a very positive impact on our program.”

Marianne McCarthy represents Family Service Agency.

 
