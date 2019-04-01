Pixel Tracker

7064 Marymount Way, Goleta CA 93117

(Cimme Eordanidis, Village Properties Realtor photo)
By Cimme Eordanidis, Village Properties Realtor | April 1, 2019 | 2:32 p.m.

An inviting townhome for nature lovers and shoppers, alike! Featuring abundant natural light, this inviting two bedroom, one and a half bath townhome boasts gleaming wood floors, a living  room with a gas fireplace, and two large patios expanding the living space/entertainment options. The kitchen contains stainless steel appliances, and several dining options are available -- in the dining room area, at the kitchen counter, and out on the welcoming private patio. An open floor plan allows for an easy transition from one area to another. The oversize master bedroom features ample space to accommodate a home office arrangement. Wonderful mountain views are viewed from the second bedroom. Generous storage throughout the home is another plus. Surrounded by the North Campus.


Open Space (NCOS), enjoy the miles of trails traversing the 136 acres of restored and preserved coastal open space, which lead to the beach and butterfly preserve. Fantastic Girsh Park is an additional benefit outside your front door. Or if shopping is your pastime, the convenience of the Camino Real Marketplace featuring Costco, Home Depot, and popular restaurants and shops is a shopper's dream. Also, convenience to UCSB and the heartbeat of Goleta further enhance the truly desirable location of this beautiful townhome.

Cimme Eordanidis, Village Properties Realtor
805-722-8480
[email protected]
BRE Licenses # 01745878

