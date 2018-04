709 Vista Oceano Lane, Summerland 93067

A majestic estate of nearly 20 acres inspired by the Italian countryside, Tuscany Oaks Farm combines magnificent vision with seductive beauty in a setting with sublime coastal and mountain views. This serene residence was designed by Don Nulty AIA, and constructed with materials hand-selected, custom-made and personally imported from Europe. A private, tree-lined drive leads to a grand motor court, where an entrance galleria with soaring arches welcome guests. Designed for both intimacy and expansive entertaining, Tuscany Oaks offers a guest house, pool cabana with bedroom, kitchen and gym, an 18-stall barn with office, tack room and two-bedroom apartment. The barn has potential uses for a for an auto or art collection, offices, or continued equestrian use.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

