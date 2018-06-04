70% Containment Reached for Santa Cruz Island Fire

Firefighters reached 70-percent containment for the Santa Cruz Island vegetation fire as of Monday morning, according to the Channel Islands National Park.

A 250-acre blaze has been burning on Nature Conservancy land since March 27 and the multi-agency firefighting effort has included air tankers, water-dropping helicopters and ground crews.

There were 26 personnel assigned to the fire as of Monday, who were monitoring and watching for hot spots, according to park officials.

The fire burned land owned by the Nature Conservancy, which is the western 76 percent of the island, and the National Park Service briefly closed the isthmus area of the island to the public, including Prisoner’s Harbor.

A permitted burn debris pile started the vegetation fire, near the main ranch on Nature Conservancy land.

One “small non-historic outbuilding” was destroyed in the fire and no injuries have been reported, according to the National Park Service.

Responding fire agencies have included the U.S. Forest Service, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Santa Barbara City Fire Department and Montecito Fire Protection District.

