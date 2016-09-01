70th Annual Los Alamos Old Days to Celebrate Town’s Western Heritage

The 70th annual Los Alamos Old Days celebration will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23-25, 2016, with plenty of fun for all ages in this historic, western-style town.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Our Community.” Admission is free, and the public is invited to join residents and visitors who gather each year to honor, preserve and celebrate the town’s authentic Western heritage.

Highlights of the weekend-long celebration include a Chili Kick-off Party & Dance; two-day Peddlers’ Mart & Artisan Faire; Saturday’s car show, “Deeply Rooted in the Community”; and Sunday morning’s “Greatest Little Small Town Parade.”

Los Alamos is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and State Route 135 (Bell Street), just an hour north of Santa Barbara and 20 minutes south of Santa Maria in the heart of ranch, farm and wine country.

Los Alamos Old Days is sponsored by the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, a philanthropic 501(c)(3) nonprofit group of men, women and families dedicated to preserving the town’s unique character and hospitality.

LAVMC provides scholarships and funding to local students and organizations, and it also offers its facilities to rent for private events. The Club is supported by tax-deductible donations.

Additional support for Los Alamos Old Days is being provided again this year by Visit Santa Ynez Valley.

2016 Los Alamos Old Days Schedule of Events

Friday, September 23, 2016

» 6-8 p.m., Chili Kick-Off Dinner: Enjoy chili, corn bread and all the fixings to begin the celebration with a tasty kick. The dinner features chili crafted by several local restaurants and LAVMC members as well as a full-service bar. Tickets are $7 per person at the door at the Men’s Club, 429 Leslie St. in downtown Los Alamos.

» 8-11 p.m., Dance with Richard Diaz Band: This dance party features country-western and popular tunes to kick-up your heels at the Men’s Club. Tickets at the door are $10 per person (21 and over only please). Tickets for both the dinner and dance are offered at a discounted rate of $15 per ticket.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016

» 7-10:30 a.m., Pancake Breakfast: The cost to attend this morning meal is $10 for adults and $6 for children under age 12. The breakfast will be held at the Men’s Club, and it is sponsored by and benefits the Los Alamos Jr. Grange.

» 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., “Deeply Rooted in the Community”: This community car show brings imports, rods, customs, race cars and vintage motorcycles to downtown Los Alamos along Bell Street (Highway 135). Info and entry forms are available here.

» 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Peddlers Mart, Artisan Faire & Food Booths: This marketplace features arts and crafts, collectibles and more along Bell Street. Info and space applications are available here.

» 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tri-Tip Beef Sandwich BBQ: Enjoy lunch — and free music — on the shaded patio of the Men’s Club. Tri-tip Sandwich cost $8, and chips and cold drinks sold separately.

» 2:30 p.m., Awards Presentation for Los Alamos Old Days Car Show in Ferrini Park

» 5:30-8 p.m., Old Days Silent Auction and Happy Hour at the Men’s Club: Along with a no-host full bar and music, more than 50 items including gift baskets, wines and collectibles will be on offer. Light fare will be available for purchase including, beef sliders, chicken wings, cheese, olives and more. All proceeds support LAVMC youth activities. This event is 21 and over only.

Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016

» 9:30-10:15 a.m., Non–Denominational Worship Service: Head toFerrini Park for a service ld by Rev. Warren Einolander from the Cottonwood Community Fellowship, Los Alamos. All ages welcome.

» 11-12:15 p.m., Greatest Little Small Town Parade: The procession starts at Bell Street and Augusta streets and continues west down Bell Street, ending at St. Joseph Street. The 2016 Grand Marshal is Jim Gravitt. Parade announcer is Los Alamos resident Laura Kath of Mariah Marketing. To participate for free, apply by Sept. 10. Entry forms are available here.

» 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Peddlers Mart, Artisan Faire & Food Booths along Bell Street (Hwy 135).

» 12:15-3 p.m., Tri-Tip Beef BBQ at the Men’s club: The feast includes delicious beans, grilled bread and fresh salsa. The price is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors age 55 and over and kids 10 and under.

» 5p.m. celebration concludes.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing Los Alamos Old Days.