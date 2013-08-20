Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 2:50 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Ben Howland Hosts Birthday Bash for United Boys & Girls Clubs’ Sal Rodriguez

By Flannery Hill for United Boys & Girls Clubs | August 20, 2013 | 12:24 p.m.

Former UCLA basketball coach Ben Howland hosted his longtime friend and mentor Sal Rodriguez’s 70th birthday at Tucker’s Grove Park.

Howland met Rodriguez more than four decades ago when he joined the United Boys & Girls Clubs Goleta Clubhouse as a sixth-grader and continues to be in contact with his mentor.

Rodriguez proved to be very instrumental during Howland’s formative years.

“What I give back will never come close to what I received from United Boys & Girls Clubs,” Howland said.

Howland attended Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta before moving to Cerritos.

“My gift will be my legacy to a great organization that continues to shape lives every generation,” said Rodriguez, who now, semi-retired, holds the title of events director/transportation and fleet manager of the United Girls & Boys Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

The mission of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

Today the clubs help more than 7,000 youth throughout Santa Barbara County. Youth can come to the clubs to be with friends, participate in sports and engage in educational activities. Children may also be referred to the clubs by schools, counselors or other agencies as a means to gain a positive experience socially, educationally, physically and emotionally under guidance of caring adults.

For more information, click here or call 805.681.1315.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

 

