734 Sea Ranch Drive, Santa Barbara 93109

Ocean views abound from this environmentally conscious contemporary home offering unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptional amenities. The awe-inspiring open design with dramatic ocean views is truly remarkable inside and out. Features include custom floor to ceiling doors and windows opening to inviting patios, balconies and gardens. The inviting and open living room and dining room with fireplace, beamed ceilings and paneled walls enjoys the same vast ocean views. The well-designed gourmet kitchen with island is both a chef’s delight and great for entertaining. Offering three bedrooms, one a gorgeous master suite and 2½ bathrooms in addition to an inviting and cozy den or fourth bedroom with a private balcony.
