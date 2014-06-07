Missing Santa Maria Man with Dementia Found Safe

Santa Maria police announced early Sunday that they had located a 74-year-old man who had been reported missing Saturday evening.

Authorities said the man, identified as Guadalupe Garza Oliveira, suffers from dementia and other medical problems, which had lent an urgency to the search.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Rob Morris told Noozhawk that police had received a 9-1-1 call from an individual who had spotted Oliveira after seeing the news report.

Oliveira was reported missing around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, setting off a search for the 5-foot-5, 165-pound man. He was last seen wearing a blue, two-tone windbreaker jacket, gray sweatpants, black sandals and a blue Dallas Cowboys hat.

Police said Oliveira often frequents the area of McCloud Street and South College Drive in southern Santa Maria.

