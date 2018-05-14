772 Dos Hermanos Road, Santa Barbara 93111

Rarely available Villa San Marcos! Extensively upgraded and updated. Nearly 1,900 square feet just blocks to Foothill School. Living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, dining area with French doors to patio. Stunning kitchen remodel with stainless appliances (Bosch, Viking) opens to family room with French doors to rear yard.
Upstairs are three bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms. Master has vaulted ceilings, mountain views and a remodeled en suite bathroom. Remodeled guest bathroom.
More than $80,000 in custom landscaping include water fall and pond, extensive flagstone patios and walkways, drought-tolerant native plantings. Owners have replaced roof, windows, furnace and new exterior paint. Wood flooring downstairs. Laundry room, attached two-car garage. Community tennis courts. Berry Berkus design.
