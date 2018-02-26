Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 11:37 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

777 Glen Annie Road, Goleta 93117

Click to view larger
(Gregg Leach and Mary Lu Edick photo)
By Gregg Leach and Mary Lu Edick | February 26, 2018 | 2:40 p.m.

A rare find! This in-town, Santa Barbara area, ocean-and-mountain view working ranch was once owned by George Cavelletto, a founding father of the Goleta Valley. A true “trophy ranch,” it is comprised of 110 picturesque acres of avocado and lemon producing orchards.

The magnificent five-bedroom main residence and guesthouse has unparalleled 360-degree views of the ranch, ocean and mountains. In addition, there are two ancillary residences; one with three bedrooms and one with two bedrooms, both located in tranquil settings around the ranch. The quality, amenities and privacy of the residences are a pleasant surprise for ranch life.\

Perfect for a family compound or business retreat. Close proximity to UC Santa Barbara, schools, golf, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, the Santa Barbara Airport, shopping, dining, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara and the beach.

Click here for more information about this property.

List Price: $9,750,000

Gregg Leach
805.565.8873
[email protected]
BRE License #01005773


Mary Lu Edick
805.452.3258
[email protected]
BRE License #00778203

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 