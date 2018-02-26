777 Glen Annie Road, Goleta 93117

A rare find! This in-town, Santa Barbara area, ocean-and-mountain view working ranch was once owned by George Cavelletto, a founding father of the Goleta Valley. A true “trophy ranch,” it is comprised of 110 picturesque acres of avocado and lemon producing orchards.
The magnificent five-bedroom main residence and guesthouse has unparalleled 360-degree views of the ranch, ocean and mountains. In addition, there are two ancillary residences; one with three bedrooms and one with two bedrooms, both located in tranquil settings around the ranch. The quality, amenities and privacy of the residences are a pleasant surprise for ranch life.\
Perfect for a family compound or business retreat. Close proximity to UC Santa Barbara, schools, golf, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, the Santa Barbara Airport, shopping, dining, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara and the beach.
List Price: $9,750,000
Gregg Leach
805.565.8873
[email protected]
BRE License #01005773
Mary Lu Edick
805.452.3258
[email protected]
BRE License #00778203