7805 Whimbrel Lane, Goleta 93117

Smell the sea air in this luxury Hideaways condominium, directly across the street from Sandpiper Golf Club and the Pacific Ocean. Inside, distressed wood floors and recessed lighting create a warm living area, highlighted by gas fireplace. A large dining room connects to a gorgeous granite and stainless steel kitchen, sparkling with clean white cabinetry and large farmer’s sink. A shaded patio with barbecue and fire pit is perfect for enjoying ocean breezes. Upstairs, the master bedroom enjoys an attached balcony with views of greenbelt, as well as a master bathroom with dual vanity sinks, soaking tub and stand-up shower. Enjoy ocean views from the garage with epoxy floor! This Hideaways beauty sparkles from ideal location to thoughtful updates and floor plan! Furnishings for sale.
List Price: $949,000
