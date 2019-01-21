Pixel Tracker

Monday, January 21 , 2019, 9:19 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

7 Duplexes Proposed for Property on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Project at 1317 Punta Gorda St. would have 7 duplexes totaling 14 2-bedroom units, replacing a single-family home

Architect’s rendering of proposed duplex project in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Seven new rental duplexes have been proposed for a parcel at 1317 Punta Gorda St. on Santa Barbara’s Eastside. (Architect’s rendering by Tom Oschner)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 21, 2019 | 9:06 p.m.

Seven new duplexes are headed to Santa Barbara's Eastside, but exactly what they will look like is still up on the air.

Property owner Jim Carr and his architect took their project to the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review last week for a concept review. 

The project at 1317 Punta Gorda St. calls for the demolition of a single-family home and construction of seven 2-story duplexes, totalling 14 2-bedroom units ranging in size from 810 to 992 square feet.

The developer also proposes to provide 14 parking spaces and bicycle parking. 

The bedrooms would be upstairs and the living area downstairs. 

“That has kind of become a very good model for workforce housing,” said architect Tom Oschner, who spoke at the Jan. 14 ABR meeting. “It allows for a lot of combinations of varieties of people living together."

The ABR members offered general support for the project, but raised concerns about the colors of the building, the overall design and the site layout.

They told the applicant to study the site layout, "provide a less linear or stringent layout," study how the open space attached to the units could be larger, and to vary the ridge heights. 

This single-family home would be razed to make room for a proposed rental duplex project on Santa Barbara’s Eastside. Click to view larger
This single-family home would be razed to make room for a proposed rental duplex project on Santa Barbara’s Eastside. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

"I think that some variety in the color might help," said landscape architect Bob Cunningham. "I don’t see any reason why we would have half white and half natural wood. Some color variation within the complex might be helpful."

Board member Ivan Insua said: "I am not in love with the layout on the site. It does have a little bit of a barracks sort of look to it. Perhaps if you could figure out a way to situate the structures in a way that was not as linear it could help."

The current design has the duplexes in sort of a flag-shape around some common open space. They are all the same height, and some of the buildings are half natural wood and half white. 

Board member Leon Olson urged Oschner to twist the buildings and change the roof slants. 

"There is no diversity within the project," Olson said.

Neighborhood activist Anna Marie Gott said, "The project does not look like it is compatible with the neighborhood. In terms of the actual building itself, I think my mom’s barn in Los Olivos might actually have more style."

Gott also objected to the fact that the neighbors were only noticed in English, for the meeting to begin at 3 p.m., when the actual item before the ABR didn't begin until 7:30 p.m.

“A lot of people in that area of town don’t speak English and they can’t read it," said Gott, who urged bilingual notices next time. 

The project is the latest proposal under the city's controversial average unit-sized density incentive program. The city is trying to increase its stock of housing by offering developers bonus density if they build rental apartments.

The developments are privately owned, however, and are rented at whatever the market rate is, raising questions about whom the units are actually serving.

The Marc, for example, was built under the city's AUD program, and its 2-bedroom apartments are advertised at between $3,000 and $3,500 a month. 

Board member David Watkins said he liked the fact that the buildings were spread out and not clustered together.

“Some of the problems I see with these AUD projects is just because you can put a certain number of units on the property doesn’t mean you can clump them together to make one big form," Watkins said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 