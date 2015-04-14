Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

7-Eleven Store Opens at State and Mission Streets in Santa Barbara

By Tina Takaya for 7-Eleven | April 14, 2015 | 4:11 p.m.

After many years of viewing an empty lot (a longtime gas station location) at State and Mission streets, Santa Barbarans finally have something worth looking at — a brand-new 7-Eleven.

The City of Santa Barbara dictated the entire look of the building, and many customers have already commented, “This is the nicest 7-Eleven we have ever seen.”

"We will work with the community, as we have done with other stores, to help this location accommodate the demographics," said Tina Takaya, co-owner of opal restaurant and bar and two other 7-Elevens in Carpinteria and Goleta. "We hope that those in the neighborhood will express themselves as to the items they would like us to carry. If we are able to get the products, we are happy to do so. We have already had a request for nice wines. With all of our experience with great wines at opal restaurant and bar, we can bring in really good wines at reasonable prices.

“We want to create a store that works for those living in the neighborhood.”

The “soft” opening was March 31, and the “grand” opening will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday May 1,with a ribbon-cutting celebration by City Council members at noon. The grand opening will include live music, free Slurpees, free coffee, 50-cent hot dogs and giveaways from vendors.

— Tina Takaya represents 7-Eleven.

