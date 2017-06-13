Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:56 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

7-Hour Standoff in Buellton Ends With Arrest of Wounded Suspect

Michael Lee Johnson, 53, who apparently shot himself, arrested on charges of making criminal threats and attempted arson

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s vehicle sits outside a home on Farmland Drive where a barricade man was arrested Tuesday after a 7-hour standoff. Click to view larger
A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s vehicle sits outside a home on Farmland Drive where a barricade man was arrested Tuesday after a 7-hour standoff. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:21 a.m. | June 13, 2017 | 7:50 a.m.

A 7-hour standoff with a man who threatened to burn down his Buellton home ended early Tuesday morning when he finally surrendered to sheriff’s deputies.

Michael Lee Johnson, 53, was suffering what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was taken into custody just before 6 a.m., said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began just after 11 p.m. Monday with a domestic-disturbance call at a home on the 500 block of Farmland Drive, which runs parallel to Highway 246, Hoover said.

“The suspect made threatening statements that he would set his house on fire, was believed to be armed with a knife, and had access to firearms,” Hoover said. “His spouse was able to flee and get help from deputies.”

Johnson was on active county probation for a crime of violence and was believed to have access to multiple firearms in the residence, Hoover said. 

An emergency notification was made to neighbors instructing them to shelter in place, and deputies evacuated several adjacent residences.

A sheriff’s special enforcement team and hostage-negotiation team responded and determined Johnson had filled the home with natural gas, Hoover said. At that point, they began taking action “to mitigate the public safety risk,” Hoover said.

“At 4:30 a.m., they used flash-bangs to try to lure him out, and then resorted to tear gas at 5:30 a.m.” Hoover said. “Just before 6 a.m., the suspect came out of the home with deputies, who determined he had shot himself in the chest.”

Just after 6 a.m., neighbors were notified that the shelter-in-place advisory had been lifted.

Johnson was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Once he is medically cleared, he will be transferred to Santa Barbara County Jail and booked on charges of making criminal threats and attempted arson, Hoover said.

His bail is set at $75,000.

A search warrant was served at his residence and several firearms and other weapons were seized, Hoover said.

A sheriff’s armored ‘Bear” vehicle was brought in to assist on the incident, along with a K-9 unit.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

